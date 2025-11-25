News
Posted: Nov 25, 2025 10:06 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2025 10:07 AM
Christmas in The Ville to Open Sunday Due to The Weather
Tom Davis
There is a change to the opening night for Christmas in the Ville. Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tressa Cruse made the announcement on K-WON Tuesday that the event is being moved to Sunday evening from Saturday evening due to weather concerns.
Tressa also told us what to expect on Sunday evening--the new opening night for Christmas in the Ville. The Bartlesville Symphony will perform from 5:15pm to 5:55pm in front of the Chamber Depot downtown on Keeler followed by the lighting of the giant Chrisrmas tree, the depot and the park and the opening of the skating rink.
The Tot Train will operate on 2nd Street, you can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, or even take a carriage ride.
Christmas on the Ville runs through January 4, 2026. For more detailed information on schedules, log on to https://www.bartlesvillechristmas.com
