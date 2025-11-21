Posted: Nov 21, 2025 10:16 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2025 10:16 AM

Tom Davis

A federal jury convicted a Collinsville man of kidnapping and four counts related to domestic abuse and violence.

Jerry Charles Creek, Jr., 55, was convicted of two counts of Assault of an Intimate/Dating Partner by Strangling and Attempting to Strangle in Indian Country; two counts of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country; and Kidnapping in Indian Country.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Creek began a relationship with the victim in the summer of 2023. After the victim moved in with Creek, he became jealous, possessive, and abusive. Creek isolated the victim from her family and friends. Evidence presented at trial showed that verbal abuse escalated into physical abuse.

In November 2023, Creek accused the victim of cheating and assaulted her throughout the weekend. The victim testified about being strangled, dragged around the house, and kicked by Creek when he was wearing steel-toed boots. He kept the victim from leaving by taking her keys and making her stay naked. If the victim attempted to get dressed, Creek would get enraged. After two days of abuse, Creek left the trailer briefly, and the victim was able to get dressed and escape. When she sought medical treatment, the victim had fractured ribs, a concussion, and bruises all over her body.

The victim testified that in March 2024, Creek began accusing the victim of cheating and strangled her until she lost consciousness and urinated. After regaining consciousness, Creek continued to abuse the victim. At some point she was able to escape, however once Creek noticed she was gone, he went after her, promising to take her home. Upon getting closer to the victim’s home, she testified that Creek stated he needed to go home to get gas. While at a stoplight, in fear, the victim jumped out of the truck and went to a fire station. There she waited for a family member to pick her up.

During a third incident in April 2024, the victim testified that she was at a bar with a male friend. Creek walked into the bar and told her to get in his truck. Creek was enraged again and drove erratically to the victim’s house. They argued in front of the house and went inside. Creek left the house, and she went to bed. Later that evening, she woke up to smoke in her house because it was on fire. Her cellphone was gone, and she could not break her bedroom window. After being rescued by neighbors, and before being intubated, she told her neighbor, “Jerry did it.” She was intubated and hospitalized for eleven days. She was diagnosed with several injuries that were not present before the fire, including numerous lacerations and bruises, and a fractured L4 vertebra. While in the hospital, the victim wrote a note to a family member stating that Creek tried to kill her.

Court records show that Creek was previously convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing an officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and several other felonies.

The Tulsa Police Department and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stacey Todd, George Jiang, and Thomas Buscemi prosecuted the case.