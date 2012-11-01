Posted: Dec 11, 2025 9:32 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2025 3:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dry conditions, high temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds are combining to raise the fire risk for Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says the conditions will potentially lead to rapid grassfire spread during the afternoon hours Thursday. The higher risk for fires is west of Highway 75.

Officials say to exercise caution by properly extinguishing and disposing of cigarettes, be careful with welding equipment and avoid idling vehicles on dry vegetation.