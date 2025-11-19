Posted: Nov 19, 2025 10:20 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2025 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

The success of the agriculture program at Bartlesville High School, and now into the middle schools, is truly remarkable.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Pubic Schools Executive Director of Teaching/Learning said, "Talking about numbers of students enrolled in our program who are also FFA members, it looks like we are going to be the largest program in the state this year if the numbers hold. With 350 FFA members, that would make us the largest in the state in just our seventh year of our FFA program's existence"

Chancellor credits the enthusiasm of Ag teachers Marty Jones and Cameron Dale. Chancellor also highlighted the newer ag teachers when BPS started really increasing the number of offerings at the middle school classes.