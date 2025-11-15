Posted: Nov 15, 2025 6:10 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2025 6:10 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Delaware Tribe of Indians held a groundbreaking event on Friday morning at their tribal complex in Bartlesville.

The Delaware Tribe officially broke ground on two projects that will build up the complex. One building will be a new cultural center which will be approximately seven times bigger than what the complex currently has. The cultural center will store lots of Delaware artifacts.

Delaware Chief Brad KillsCrow talked about the vision behind the cultural center.

The Delaware Tribe will also build a new recreational center that will hold a hardwood floor basketball court, a fitness center and a kitchen. The recreational center will be two floors.

Chief KillsCrow said the center will help assure health and wellness for the tribe’s youth.

The buildings are expected to be completed in December 2026.