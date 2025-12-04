Posted: Dec 04, 2025 6:20 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2025 6:24 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that OK Highway10, approximately 1 mile west of Wann is not allowing thru traffic due to livestock tractor trailer accident.

Around 3:30 this morning, a cattle hauler reportedely failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted the cattle trailer’s load to shift and crash.

Currently, WCSO deputies along with Copan and Wann Fire Departments, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and area cowboys are working to gather up cattle and clear the area.