Posted: Nov 14, 2025 2:13 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 2:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners will have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss improvements to the courthouse, appoint a deputy, award bids for equipment for road construction and review requests for bids to be let for road oil and concrete.

The commissioners will also possibly take action on a resolution renewing the interlocal cooperative agreement and appoint a county representative to the CED Board of Directors. The board will also discuss a road use agreement and possibly take action on a resolution regarding the cancellation of meetings.

Additionally, the commissioners will review the 2026 holiday schedule, review the schedule of regular meetings of the county commissioners for next year and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.