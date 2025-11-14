Posted: Nov 14, 2025 11:05 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 2:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, all lanes of north and southbound U.S. Highway 75 are now open between 56th St. N. and 66th St. N. A temporary closure may be required this afternoon or evening as part of power line repairs.

PREVIOUS STORY: All lanes of north and southbound U.S. Highway 75 are closed between 56th St. N. and 66th St. N. in Tulsa County due to downed power lines.

Crews are en route to make repairs. Drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route.