Posted: Nov 14, 2025 10:21 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 10:21 AM

Chase Almy

High school football coach and athletic director Chance Juby was arrested Thursday evening after walking into a multi-agency human-trafficking sting operation in Catoosa. According to a probable cause affidavit, Juby responded to an online advertisement on a site commonly used for solicitation. The ad was part of an undercover law-enforcement effort targeting attempted commercial sex transactions.

Investigators say Juby arrived at a hotel across from Catoosa Public Schools, where he met with an undercover agent posing as a potential victim. Officers then took Juby into custody on a complaint of felony Solicitation of Prostitution within 1,000 feet of a school or church. Authorities emphasized that the arrest is not a conviction, and formal charges will be determined by prosecutors in the coming days.

Juby serves as both a football coach and athletic director for Nowata Public Schools, which acknowledged the arrest in a statement released Friday morning.

No additional details from law enforcement were immediately available, and the investigation remains ongoing.