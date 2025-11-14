News
Local News
Posted: Nov 14, 2025 9:29 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 9:29 AM
Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Saturday at Noon
Tom Davis
It's a great way to feed your tummy and fill your soul--Jesus Burger!
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble from Get Real Ministries put out the invitation for their monthly Jesus Burger event where you can get a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ.
Jesus Burger events are held every 3rd Saturday at noon at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville with the Word of God, burgers fresh off the grill, showers, clothes at no charge and baptisms.
Get Real Ministries is available for prayer, and encouragement anytime, in the name of the Lord, Jesus Christ. If you feel broken, alone, or just need a place to feel loved...all they as is that you please join them. Service times are Wednesdays at 6:30pm and Sundays at 10:30am.
« Back to News