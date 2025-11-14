Posted: Nov 14, 2025 9:29 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

It's a great way to feed your tummy and fill your soul--Jesus Burger!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble from Get Real Ministries put out the invitation for their monthly Jesus Burger event where you can get a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ.

Jesus Burger events are held every 3rd Saturday at noon at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville with the Word of God, burgers fresh off the grill, showers, clothes at no charge and baptisms.