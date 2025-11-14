Posted: Nov 14, 2025 8:57 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 8:58 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the KLIFE Building as we celebrate the history and impact of Bartlesville KLIFE through an evening of ministry updates, dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle games and more. Enjoy hearing from our keynote speaker, Adam Miller.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, KLIFE Board Member Ben Rotz issued the invitation to be a part of this event and find out more about what KLIFE offers to our kids and our community.

We'll see you at the KLIFE Building 305 E 18th St., Bartlesville Saturday, November 15th. Doors open at 5:30pm All proceeds made at the Banquet will support the ministry of Bartlesville KLIFE.