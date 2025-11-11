Posted: Nov 11, 2025 9:14 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2025 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

More than 40 nonprofit organizations drew hundreds of visitors to Washington Park Mall on Thursday for the 4th annual Celebrate Giving event, hosted by the Bartlesville Kiwanis Club.

This year’s theme, “Spotlight on the Stars!”, put local charities center stage—literally—with gold stars added to a banner each time an organization won a prize. By evening’s end, more than 40 stars filled the display as thousands of dollars in awards were distributed to participating groups.

Pack the Backpacks, Blue Star Mothers, Room at HIS Table Children’s Puppet Ministry, and the Green Country Pilot Club earned the most stars overall. Blue Star Mothers won Best Booth Decorations, Daybreak Rotary took Best BFF (Bartlesville Fan Favorite) container, and Hope Clinic claimed the BFF title based on cash donations totaling more than $4,000.

A new twist let each of the ten door prize winners select an organization to receive an extra star and bonus cash. Sponsors included Arvest Bank, Julia May with Flat Branch Home Loans, Jane Phillips Society, Sutterfield Financial Services, and the College High & Sooner Alumni Club.