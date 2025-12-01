Posted: Dec 01, 2025 8:00 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 8:00 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A significant fire broke out at home in downtown Bartlesville on Monday morning between 8:30-8:45 AM.

The house is located just south of the Frank Phillips Homeland at 414 Creek at the intersection of Creek and 4th.

Reports from the scene say that the fire broke out quickly and no people were injured.

This is a developing story with updates to come.