Posted: Nov 07, 2025 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 07, 2025 10:37 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

The Board will get notices and updates from Dalton Higgins on the annex building. They will also consider signing a quote to repair the rafters and install gutters at the planning and zoning office.

On Monday, the Board will take possible action regarding emergency INCOG funds and REAP grant funding to address an issue at the Frontier Shores Fire Department. They will also consider signing an agreement with Osage Hills Schools for a school resource officer in the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.