Posted: Nov 06, 2025 6:26 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 6:26 AM

Chase Almy / Tom Davis / Joe Riddle

The Electronic Synergy Foundation will host a free electronics recycling event on Saturday, November 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sooner Park Pool parking lot, Bartlesville. The event invites individuals and businesses from Bartlesville and surrounding areas to safely recycle a wide variety of electronics at no cost.

Speaking with Joe Riddle on 100.1 KYFM, Scott Metzger with The Electronic Synergy Foundation, said, "We accept items include computers, laptops, monitors, TVs, printers, scanners, office equipment, home entertainment systems, and phones of any age, condition, or quantity and medical equipment, but it mut be cleaned first."

While all recycling is free, cash donations are welcome to help cover the costs of processing larger items such as TVs and monitors. Prohibited items include appliances containing Freon, radioactive materials, biohazardous items, and light bulbs.

The Electronic Synergy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, focuses on environmentally responsible electronics recycling, secure data destruction, and supporting charitable missions. ESF ensures that no e-waste is exported or sent to landfills. Businesses with large volumes of electronics can arrange a free weekday pickup by contacting ESF. More information is available at www.electronicsynergy.org.