Posted: Jan 09, 2026 2:42 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2026 3:01 PM
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Wynona During Thursday Morning Storm
Nathan Thompson & Ty Loftis
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday morning on the southern edge of Wynona.
Osage County Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts says it was a brief twister that took everyone by surprise.
Roberts says at least two property owners had minor damage to structures.
No injuries were reported. An EF-1 tornado can have wind speeds between 86 mph and 110 mph.
