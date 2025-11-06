Posted: Nov 06, 2025 2:13 AMUpdated: Nov 06, 2025 2:16 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Ladies Connection will host its annual Holiday Extravaganza Lunch and Silent Auction on Thursday, Nov. 13, at Hillcrest Country Club, 1901 Price Road. Shopping begins at 11:15 a.m., followed by lunch and a program at 11:45. Tickets are $20.

Guests can browse tables of Christmas decorations, baked goods, crafts, and gift baskets, with proceeds benefiting Bartlesville Ladies Connection and Stonecroft ministries, including local jail outreach programs. A centerpiece contest will feature creative holiday displays, with guests voting for their favorite. The top three entries will go to a live auction, while others remain in the silent auction.

Inspirational speaker Heidi Farinas of Tennessee will share “The Most Radical Gift,” a message about how one act of generosity can transform a life. Live holiday music and a turkey-and-dressing meal will round out the event.

Reservations are required by noon Tuesday, Nov. 11. To RSVP, call (785) 840-8128 or (918) 333-5368, or email bladiesconnection@gmail.com.