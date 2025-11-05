Posted: Nov 05, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2025 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members had to make the decision on what kind of upgrades they wanted to make to the courthouse. There were two options. The first was a cheaper option, but would only apply to the annex. The other would apply to both the annex and courthouse.

Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction said the more expensive option of around $27,000 allows for complete access of both buildings and said it is worth the additional cost.

The Board opted to get both the annex and courthouse security upgraded at the additional cost. Glenn Security will complete the work.