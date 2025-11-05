Posted: Nov 05, 2025 9:30 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2025 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to attend the Dewey VFW AND AUXILIARY Veteran’s Parade this coming Saturday, Nov 8th, at 2pm.

The City of Dewey has raised the Veteran’s photo banners down Don Tyler Ave. in Dewey.

Prior to the parade, you are also invited to participate the Dewey VFW AND AUXILIARY Hot Dog fundraiser at Atwoods in Bartlesville.