Posted: Nov 05, 2025 9:30 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2025 9:34 AM
Dewey VFW Veterans Day Parade Saturday at 2pm
Tom Davis
You are invited to attend the Dewey VFW AND AUXILIARY Veteran’s Parade this coming Saturday, Nov 8th, at 2pm.
The City of Dewey has raised the Veteran’s photo banners down Don Tyler Ave. in Dewey.
Prior to the parade, you are also invited to participate the Dewey VFW AND AUXILIARY Hot Dog fundraiser at Atwoods in Bartlesville.
