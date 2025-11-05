News
Posted: Nov 05, 2025 8:57 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2025 9:34 AM
Avest Bank President David Nickel to Serve as Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal
Tom Davis
American Legion Post 105 invites everyone to their Veterans Day Parade on Bartlesville on Saturday stepping off at 11am from the Phillips 66 parking lot downtown.
John Hardison, Commander of American Legion Post 105, announced to Bartlesville Radio on Wednesday that the Post has their Grand Marshal for the parade as David Nickel, Military Veteran and President of Arvest Bank in Bartlesville.
Nickel spent eight years as a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command where he served as personal security and protection for the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Hardison said," David went into the service after 9-11. He was in the war during Iraqi Freedom. He was in Kuwait for a few days." He added, "He then went to Baghdad where he interviewed Saddam Hussein and his propoganda master 'Baghdad Bob'."
