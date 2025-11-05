Posted: Nov 05, 2025 8:57 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2025 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

American Legion Post 105 invites everyone to their Veterans Day Parade on Bartlesville on Saturday stepping off at 11am from the Phillips 66 parking lot downtown.

John Hardison, Commander of American Legion Post 105, announced to Bartlesville Radio on Wednesday that the Post has their Grand Marshal for the parade as David Nickel, Military Veteran and President of Arvest Bank in Bartlesville.

Nickel spent eight years as a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command where he served as personal security and protection for the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff.