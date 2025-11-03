News
Bartlesville City Council Approves MOU to Administer BRTA
The Bartlesville City Council approved Monday a memorandum of understanding for the future operations of the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority.
City Manager Mike Bailey explains the basis of the memorandum.
Bailey says one reason is the BRTA's Executive Director Chris Wilson is retiring at the end of the year. The two Tax Increment Financing Districts in the downtown area have expired, but there is still approximately $4 million left to invest back into the districts.
Because the funds will eventually sunset over time, Bailey thinks it is better for the city to admininster the business of the BRTA rather than hiring another executive director.
The council approved the MOU, but it still needs to go to the BRTA Board of Trustees for final approval.
Discussion was also held on potentially amending the project plan for one of the TIF Districts, but no action was taken. An additional agenda item to modify the project plan for the central business district TIF was pulled from the agenda.
