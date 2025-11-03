Posted: Nov 03, 2025 7:12 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 7:12 PM

The Nowata City Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.

The commissioners heard reports from various department heads including police and fire, animal control, the treasurer and code enforcement officer.

The commissioners also approved amending an ordinance for new sewers and connections. The change provides a requirement for back water device connections. City Attorney John Heskett talked about the importance of the sewer change.

The commissioners also approved amending a plumbing ordinance relating to the plumbing code.

The Nowata City Commissioners will meet again on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Nowata Fire Department, located at 425 S. Cedar St.