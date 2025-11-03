Posted: Nov 03, 2025 6:40 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 6:40 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council on Monday night unanimously approved all items on its agenda, including the issuance of $1.46 million in General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025. The city plans to officially close on the bond funding on December 18.

The approved ordinance, No. 2025-1616, authorizes the issuance of the bonds, prescribes their form, and provides for the levy of an annual tax to repay the debt. It also designates the registrar for the issue, approves a continuing disclosure agreement and official statement, and designates the bonds as qualified tax-exempt obligations. Mayor Tom Hays spoke on the bonds.

The council also accepted minutes from its Oct. 20 meeting and approved all claims before moving on to new business. No additional items were introduced under new business, and citizen input was heard before adjournment.

The bonds, authorized through a public election, will fund capital projects within the City of Dewey as part of the city’s ongoing infrastructure and community improvement initiatives.