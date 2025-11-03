Posted: Nov 03, 2025 3:17 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 3:17 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata City Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.

The commissioners will hear and review reports from various department heads, including the treasurer, city manager, code enforcement officer, police and fire chiefs and animal control.

The commissioners will discuss and possibly take action on amending ordinances on sewage and sewage connections and the plumbing code. The commissioners will also approve the Christmas bonus for employees.

The Nowata City Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Nowata Fire Department, located at 425 S. Cedar St.