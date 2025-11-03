Posted: Nov 03, 2025 12:57 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 12:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners approved a grant application request Monday for the sheriff's office to update radios in their vehicles.

The new radios in the vehicles will be capable of receiving and transmitting on the 800 MHz band, which is the new digital standard. The sheriff's office already has handheld units with the capability.

In other business, the commissioners awarded a bid to D Kerns Construction to complete concrete work and striping for an additional parking lot at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center.