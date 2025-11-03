Posted: Nov 03, 2025 12:49 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2025 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

SNAP benefits have officially lapsed for millions across the country. Members of the Pawhuska football team are doing their part to assist their community in this time of need. Coach Matt Hennesy says the team will be serving a free meal to the community later tonight and all are welcome to come out.

This evening's community dinner will be open from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Pawhuska's First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 301 E. 6th Street.