Posted: Oct 27, 2025 2:05 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2025 2:05 PM
Holiday Magic Returns: OKM Music and Woolaroc Join Forces for 2025 Christkindl Market
Tom Davis
Bartlesville’s holiday season is set to sparkle as OKM Music partners with Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve to present the 2025 Christkindl Market, a three-day celebration of lights, music, and festive family fun. The event runs November 28–30 from 4 to 9 p.m. daily at Woolaroc, coinciding with its annual Wonderland of Lights display.
Appearing on KWON’s Community Connection, OKM Music’s Mary Lynn Mihm and Woolaroc’s Kevin Hoch shared their excitement about merging two beloved holiday traditions. Guests can enjoy wagon rides, live music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, artisan shopping, and more than 750,000 twinkling lights across the property.
General admission is $10 for adults and $2 for children, while VIP and family packages add special touches such as European pastries, hot cider, commemorative mugs, and the popular Family Igloo Experience. Proceeds benefit OKM Music’s children’s arts programs and Woolaroc’s community initiatives. For tickets and details, visit okmmusic.org or call 918-336-9900.
