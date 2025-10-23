Posted: Oct 23, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly spitting at a police officer.

44-year-old Lisa Porta was charged on Thursday with assault and battery on a police officer. Porta also faces a misdemeanor charge of injury to a vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 17, Porta was allegedly seen stuffing mail into the tailpipe of someone’s vehicle. Porta also allegedly broke the driver’s side mirror, dented the rear passenger side of the car and broke a window pane in the victim’s garage.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, about 30 minutes after authorities investigated Porta’s alleged actions, they responded to Porta’s residence. Porta was allegedly uncooperative with authorities. After a brief struggle, authorities were able to detain Porta. Authorities allegedly asked to search Porta before placing her in a patrol unit and Porta allegedly spit in the officer’s face.

Porta was convicted in Sept. of threatening to perform an act of violence, a misdemeanor.

Porta will appear in court again on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $7,500.