Posted: Nov 12, 2025 7:47 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 7:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Two Osage County Deputies and a suspect have been taken to the hospital after exchanging gunfire. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A press release from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office states that on Wednesday afternoon, the Pawhuska Police Department responded to a domestic assault and battery incident, which possibly involved a dangerous weapon.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was called in for assistance, as the subject barricaded himself and allegedly made verbal threats to officers. After a standoff lasted several hours, deputies went into the home in an attempt to make an arrest.

Once inside the home, deputies were fired upon. They returned fire on the suspect. The two deputies received gunshot wounds and the subject has been treated for a minor injury.

The scene was immediately secured and the OSBI will investigate the officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.