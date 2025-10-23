News
Osage Nation
Posted: Oct 23, 2025 2:18 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 2:19 PM
Osage Nation Honoring Veterans Saturday
Ty Loftis
As the Veteran's Day holiday near, the Osage Veterans Memorial Commission is hosting a Veterans Appreciation Reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Wakon Iron Hall in Pawhuska.
During the event, certain military items will be available for the public to view. There will also be tables available sharing veteran resources and details from American Legion Post 198. Saturday's reception is free and open to all who wish to attend. That evening, the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska will be hosting an elders dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
