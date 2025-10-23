Posted: Oct 23, 2025 1:53 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

An Oklahoma Senator hosted an interim study on sports betting, which is the first one held by the Oklahoma Legislature.

Republican senator of Ponca City, Bill Coleman held the study in the Senate Business and Insurance Committee, which he chairs. This was done in an effort to bring in stakeholders and make a framework of legalizing sports betting in Oklahoma. Here is what Coleman said on the matter:

"Oklahomans are already placing bets by crossing state lines or turning to illegal platforms. Right now, none of that activity is happening in a safe, regulated environment that generates tax revenue for the state."

Coleman thanked Representative Ken Luttrell for assisting with the study and partnering with him on the issue over the last four years. Oklahoma is one of 11 states that doesn't have legalized sports betting.