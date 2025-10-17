Posted: Oct 17, 2025 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2025 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2025–2026 season with a vibrant celebration titled “Ready, Set, POPS!” on Saturday, October 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center Auditorium.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Maestro Lauren Green said the season opener promises a lively blend of pops, Broadway hits, movie scores, and light classical favorites — a hallmark of the orchestra’s dynamic and crowd-pleasing performances.

Adding a special local connection to the night, Bartlesville native Caitlyn Caughell-who also appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. Caitlyn returns home to join the orchestra as a featured performer. Miss Caughell, who recently became the new Managing Director of the Bartlesville Community Center, brings years of Broadway experience from New York City to the stage. Her homecoming performance is expected to be a highlight of the evening, blending world-class talent with hometown pride.