Posted: Nov 29, 2025 2:48 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2025 2:55 AM

Tom Davis

The B the Light Warming Shelter will open Saturday, Nov. 29, at 4 p.m. to provide a warm, safe space during the current cold-weather stretch. Organizers Keith and Christy say the shelter needs volunteers as well as food donations to help support guests throughout the evening.

The shelter encourages community members to pitch in if they are able. Those interested in helping can sign up through the group’s online volunteer portal.