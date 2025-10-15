Posted: Oct 15, 2025 3:28 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2025 3:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

One of former State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ mandates to distribute Bibles and integrate biblical character classes in public schools is now officially over.

Oklahoma’s new Superintendent of Public Instruction Lindel Fields is rescinding the directive.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Fields says the State Department of Education will file a motion to dismiss a lawsuit about Walters’ move to integrate Bibles and biblical education into school curriculum.

Now that Walters’ tenure is over, Fields says the initiative is no longer a part of public education policy.

“We plan to file a motion to dismiss, and have no plans to distribute Bibles or a Biblical character education curriculum into classrooms,” Fields said. “If resources are left to be allocated, the timing is fortunate since the team and I are currently reviewing the budget.”

The lawsuit was filed by a group of Oklahomans against Walters and five state Board of Education members who are no longer in office. The lawsuit argues the previous mandate imposes upon student religious liberty.