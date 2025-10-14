Posted: Oct 14, 2025 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2025 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore gave a summary of what has been going on across the county.

Moore initially spoke on how Osage County was able to host CBS Outdoors Fishing University. They were here in March and filmed at various locations in Pawhuska before having a seminar at the high school.

Moore said that not only gives the city of Pawhuska good exposure, but shows the kids another skill they might not have otherwise known about.

Moore went on to talk about the Women's Ranch Rodeo, which is an event you can check out this weekend at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.