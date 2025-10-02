Posted: Oct 02, 2025 8:39 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 8:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School Senior Adit Paul has been named the ConocoPhillips September STEM Student of the Month.

Adit is passionate about robotics. He is active in the VEX Robotics Club at BHS and recently joined the Tri County Tech FIRST Robotics Team. He says the study of theory in science, technology, math and engineering intrigues him, especially in robotics

Adit is gaining real-world experience as an intern at ConocoPhillips and is also a National Merit Semifinalist. He plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering with a specialization in robotics. Adit's top college choice is Georgia Tech, followed by OU and UT Austin’s Cockrell School of Engineering.

Adit says it is an honor to be named a ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Month