Posted: Oct 23, 2025 10:47 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2025 10:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

Widespread rainfall amounts between 1 to 3 inches are forecast across eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas late Thursday night through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says low rain and storm chances develop late Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening, becoming likely during the overnight hours through Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by Thursday evening across parts of eastern Oklahoma. Storms continue and expand in coverage late Thursday night into Friday morning. A strong and/or marginally severe storm or two cannot be ruled out mainly along and west of Highway 75.