Posted: Oct 02, 2025 8:18 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 8:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School Senior Lauren Leahew has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for September, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Lauren serves as president of both the Student Council and NHS, and is active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, where she mentors a young girl

Outside of school, Lauren participates in mission trips and community service with Adams Boulevard Church of Christ and works at Windle's Rock and Jewelry. She is also an intern at Dewey Dental. Lauren plans to pursue a career in dental hygiene, with plans to attend Missouri Southern State University.

Lauren says it is an honor to be named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month