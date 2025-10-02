Posted: Oct 02, 2025 2:32 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 2:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

42-year-old John Powell was charged on Monday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities stopped Powell after he was allegedly riding a bicycle on the sidewalk and allegedly not having a white light on the front of the bicycle. Authorities placed Powell under arrest due to outstanding warrants.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, during a search of Powell, authorities allegedly found 0.4 grams of methamphetamine and multiple foil wrappings. Powell allegedly admitted to police that the wrappings contained fentanyl.

Powell has been previously convicted of possessing CDS in 2024.

Powell will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. His bond is set in the matter at $1,000.