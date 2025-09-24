Posted: Sep 24, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce President Sherri Wilt appeared on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION as President for the last time. Sherri announced several weeks ago that she is retiring on September 30. On this program. Sherro was accompanied by the Chamber's interim president, Tressa Cruse.

Sherri said that Tressa has been her staffer for nearly 14 years. Sherri said, "I am super excited that Tressa Cruse is going to be our interim president, hopefully turn into permanent here pretty quick, but she has amazed me. I think we're in very, very good hands. She's always been the one kind of behind the scenes, literally a lot of times behind the curtain making things happen with what she's done for the chamber."

Tressa said, "I'm just so honored to even have this opportunity to serve our community. Sherri is leaving us with a very, very strong foundation that we can build on." She added, "Sherri has been training me over the last few months. Oh, my gosh, this is so awesome. I've already been with her, watched her, she's been my mentor for almost 14 years, it's going to be a very easy transition."

The Chamber is holding a retirement party for Sherri on Tuesday, September 30th, from 4 to 5:15pm with finger foods and refreshments.