Posted: Sep 17, 2025 9:56 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2025 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Financial Assistance Program is holding three skills for success training sessions. These are taking place in October, November and December. Applications are being accepted now.

Each session will last two weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and focus on customer service, resume building, CPR and job interviewing, among other topics. Participants must attend daily and will get paid $80 each day. To meet requirements, participants must be Native American and 18 years of age or older who live in Osage County. They also must meet income requirements.

For more information, you can call 918-287-5325.