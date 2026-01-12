News
Posted: Jan 12, 2026 3:37 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2026 8:03 AM
Water Line Break in Oak Park Repaired
Nathan Thompson
UPDATE: According to Terry Lauritsen, the line has been repaired, and service was fully restored around 1 a.m.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Oak Park neighborhood in Bartlesville is without water due to a line break.
City officials say Water Utilities Department crews are enroute to repair the line. It is anticipated water service will be restored later Monday evening.
This is a developing story.
