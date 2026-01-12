Posted: Jan 12, 2026 3:37 PMUpdated: Jan 13, 2026 8:03 AM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: According to Terry Lauritsen, the line has been repaired, and service was fully restored around 1 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Oak Park neighborhood in Bartlesville is without water due to a line break.

City officials say Water Utilities Department crews are enroute to repair the line. It is anticipated water service will be restored later Monday evening.

This is a developing story.