Posted: Sep 02, 2025 7:55 PMUpdated: Sep 02, 2025 8:25 PM

Tom Davis

Nick Adams, bestselling author and nominee for U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia, captivated a Bartlesville audience on September 2 with a fiery, patriotic address hosted by Deb Cook and Republicans and Other Conservatives Washington County. The evening featured a birthday celebration for Adams and a recorded message from President Donald Trump.

As founder of the Foundation for Liberty & American Greatness (F.L.A.G.), Adams highlighted his work educating over 1.6 million students on America’s founding principles. An Australian immigrant and naturalized citizen, Adams spoke with deep reverence for the United States, warning that freedom is fragile and must be actively defended. (President Trump introduces Nick Adams) He praised President Trump’s leadership and legacy, calling “Make America Great Again” the most profound modern political message. Adams urged Americans to resist cultural decline, defend free speech, and reject cancel culture, which he described as a threat to innovation and prosperity.

(Adams talks about his nomination)

As founder of the Foundation for Liberty & American Greatness (F.L.A.G.), Adams highlighted his work educating over 1.6 million students on America’s founding principles. An Australian immigrant and naturalized citizen, Adams spoke with deep reverence for the United States, warning that freedom is fragile and must be actively defended.

He praised President Trump’s leadership and legacy, calling “Make America Great Again” the most profound modern political message. Adams urged Americans to resist cultural decline, defend free speech, and reject cancel culture, which he described as a threat to innovation and prosperity.

Adams also addressed what he called a “war on young men,” advocating for strength, humor, and unapologetic patriotism as tools to rebuild morale. He emphasized the importance of family, individuality, and the pioneer spirit, calling on citizens to dream big and act boldly.

Closing with a powerful call to action, Adams reminded the crowd that America’s greatness lies in its people, their dreams, and their freedom. “No fight that cannot be won,” he declared. “No destiny that we cannot take into our own hands.”