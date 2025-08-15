Posted: Aug 15, 2025 8:46 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 9:00 AM

Tom Davis

Jesus Burger happens every 3rd Saturday of each month at noon,where everyone can gather for food, enjoy live music, free clothing, and share in fellowship and community outreach as Get Real Ministries spreads the love of Jesus.

Get Real Ministries' Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble were our guests on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. They invited everyone to this month's Jeus Burger event starting at noon at 411 West 14th Street in Bartlesville.

Shiloh said,"You be fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed." Rando added, "We will fight the fight with you! Come witness the Miracles on 14th Street!"