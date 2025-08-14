Posted: Aug 14, 2025 1:41 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2025 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman has been charged with a felony second degree burglary charge after breaking into a Ramona home on Wednesday afternoon.

It is alleged Tasha Gray entered the front door and took several items, including a laptop worth $1,200. An affidavit states the victim has evidence of Gray committing the alleged crime and placing the bag in her vehicle.

A neighbor observed Gray pull up in her vehicle, enter the residence and leave with a bag full of items. Once deputies located Gray, she stated she entered the residence, but shouldn't have on her own free will.

Gray faces a $10,000 bond on the condition she have no contact with the alleged victim and is due back in court on Friday, September 5.