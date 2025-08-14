Posted: Aug 14, 2025 10:01 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2025 10:01 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office released their monthly crime stats for July. In total, there were 8,177 phone calls for service. Of those, 1,213 calls were made to 911.

In July, 92 arrests were made and 287 inmates were housed into the Washington County Jail. There were 28 property crimes reported and 21 drug or alcohol related arrests. Deputies worked 11 assault cases and 11 violent crime cases.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office reminds the public if you see something suspicious, to report it by calling the department at 918-287-3131.