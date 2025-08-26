Posted: Aug 14, 2025 10:00 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2025 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

The Agape Mission Fundraising event "Empty Bowls" is Tuesday, August 26, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd.

Appearing on KWON's CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, Agape Mission Executive Director Sherri K. Smith said, "Our Empty Bowls event supports our Food for Kids Program. A highlight of the event is a Silent Auction that includes hand-painted bowls of various sizes, designs and colors as well as gift items donated by local merchants."

Your ticket also you to sample great foods from our area restaurants over your lunch hour at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Empty Bowl tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the door or can be purchased online via https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/JN2JB2NQVHMDE or http://www.agapebartlesville.com