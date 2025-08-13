Posted: Aug 13, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 1:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking a window and assaulting a victim.

35-year-old Moises Lopez was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor after two or more felony convictions.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 5, Lopez allegedly broke the front window of a residence, waved around a butcher knife and kicked the front door in.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Lopez allegedly grabbed the victim by the face and slammed their head into a door jam. The victim's three children were allegedly inside the residence during the altercation.

Lopez was convicted in 2020 of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and assault and battery on a police officer in 2022.