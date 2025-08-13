News
Posted: Aug 13, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 1:57 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Domestic Assault
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly breaking a window and assaulting a victim.
35-year-old Moises Lopez was charged on Wednesday with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor after two or more felony convictions.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 5, Lopez allegedly broke the front window of a residence, waved around a butcher knife and kicked the front door in.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Lopez allegedly grabbed the victim by the face and slammed their head into a door jam. The victim's three children were allegedly inside the residence during the altercation.
Lopez was convicted in 2020 of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and assault and battery on a police officer in 2022.
Lopez will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $15,000.
