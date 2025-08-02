Posted: Aug 02, 2025 2:21 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2025 2:22 AM

Tom Davis / News on 6

The 2025 Pride Festival in Bartlesville has been postponed and public drag show have been banned--not by city officials, but by The Bartlesville Equality Board.

The Bartlesville Equality Board recently voted to postpone the city’s 2025 Pride festival and ban public drag performances at the event, sparking backlash and raising concerns about the future of LGBTQ+ celebrations in the area.

Our news partners at KOTV News on 6 report the decision was made during a special board meeting. It comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding drag shows in the city. Board members cited safety concerns and potential loss of sponsorships as reasons for the ban. As a result, five members, including the board president, have resigned.

With the "official" Pride festival now postponed until 2026, other groups are reportedly stepping in. KOTV News on 6 also reports The Bartlesville Accepting Community Coalition announced its plans to host a separate Pride event this fall, with drag performers welcome. Meanwhile, local drag artists are organizing a protest for September 20.