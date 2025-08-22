Posted: Aug 22, 2025 1:24 PMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 1:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says there is a risk of heavy rain and flooding during the final week of August.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected during the early to middle part of next week across eastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

Forecast rainfall amounts next week contain a moderate level of uncertainty at this time, but the National Weather Service says there is a high likelihood that most of eastern Oklahoma will see measurable rainfall through mid week.

Most likely amounts in the 1- to 3-inch range exist across most of eastern Oklahoma. Isolated locations have potential to see 3 to 6 inches of rain during the three-day period from Monday morning to Thursday morning.